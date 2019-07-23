Officer-involved rollover accident at Central and Main

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police confirm one of their officers was involved in an accident at Central and Main, while the Kansas Highway Patrol investigates the crash.

Witnesses say the police vehicle rolled several times.

This came to the KSN newsroom just after 7 p.m. Multiple agencies responded to the scene. Eyewitnesses say the accident involved possibly three vehicles.

Wichita police would not provide more details on the accident, such as injuries, the condition of the officer or how the accident occurred.

KSN has a crew on the scene pushing for more information.

