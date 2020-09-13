Officers take man into custody after hours-long standoff outside Arrowhead Stadium

A general view of the outside of Arrowhead stadium ahead of the game between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs 28, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An armed man has been taken into custody safely after an hours-long standoff at Arrowhead Stadium.

According to Kansas City police, officers were dispatched to the Truman Sports Complex around 10:30 a.m. after an armed man fired shots at employees.

When police arrived, they were able to move the employees to safety and contain the gunman to the southeast area of the parking lot.

Police tried to negotiate with the suspect for several hours, with limited success, according to Kansas City Police Department Captain David Jackson.

Eventually, officers used less than lethal force to get the man into custody. He was evaluated at the scene and will be booked into jail.

The man was armed with two handguns and a knife, according to police.

Police have not released information on the man’s motive, only that he appeared to be in a mental health crisis and had no prior relationship to the Chiefs or the Royals.

The Royals game at Kauffman Stadium is being played as scheduled. Major League Baseball does not allow fans in the stadium.

