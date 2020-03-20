Officials break down information about COVID-19 testing in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)- As new positive cases of coronavirus are announced every day in Kansas, many questions remain about the testing process.

One big concern for some is why everyone isn’t tested for COVID-19.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment uses an algorithm for the testing of coronavirus.

“We’ve got sinus infections going on,” said Karen Hammersmith with the Reno County Health Department. “It’s allergy season and so, you don’t want to unnecessarily test people because you’re gonna have a lot fo that going on, as well.”

The criteria to be tested includes symptoms such as a fever above 100 degrees, a cough, and shortness of breath. The patient also has to have visited an area of transmission or have had known contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials said those who meet all the symptoms and have either traveled or had confirmed contact with a positive case will be tested. Others will be sent home for quarantine for 14 days.

Doctors will also test some patients for the flu and strep throat to rule out those illnesses.

“That’s why they also limit who needs to have it because you want to get on the sickest clients,” said Hammersmith. “You don’t want to test on somebody who has no symptoms.”

Officials said when a patient tests positive, a statewide program is used to determine who has been in contact with the patient, where the patient has been, and who else may have been affected.

“They’re asking history, they’re asking where you’ve been, where you work,” said Hammersmith.

Hammersmith said officials work as fast as possible to notify people who may have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

She said it’s not uncommon for some counties to identify specific stores or establishments including time frames of possible exposure based on where a patient has been.

But at this time, officials said there are no requirements for the type of information that has to be released to the public about the patient’s whereabouts.

Those with mild symptoms are told to recover at home under quarantine, while more severe patients are treated in the hospital to help with symptoms.

Hammersmith said some information about patients is not released to protect the person’s identity.

Sedgwick County health officials said they are working to get more testing materials for local use in Wichita.