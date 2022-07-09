MEDFORD, Okla. – The Grant County Sheriff’s Department confirms that there is a fire at the ONEOK plant near Medford.

Officials have confirmed that residents within a two-mile radius of the plant need to evacuate.

There are evacuation sites set up around the city including local churches, the Blackwell hotel, and Medford public schools.

ONEOK confirms that all personnel are accounted for and they have not heard of any injuries at this time.

The company says they will continue to work with first responders to ensure the safety of the surrounding community and their employees.

We have heard reports that there is no power in Medford but do not have that information confirmed by officials.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms that US-81 at the intersections of Greer and Haskell are currently shut down while crews work to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This is an ongoing story and we will continue to update as we learn more.