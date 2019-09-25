OKC firefighter tased, arrested after allegedly running naked through neighborhood and beating a woman

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR)–  An Oklahoma City firefighter was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and was spotted running naked through an Edmond neighborhood.

Several people called 911 Saturday just after 8 a.m. to report a man running naked down the street.

When officers arrived, they found Clayton Evans naked.

When he wouldn’t follow their orders, one of the officers tased him, and then it took two officers to get him into handcuffs.

The woman he was with that morning told police he was acting strangely, calling himself Jesus Christ. After getting out of the shower, he allegedly ran out of the house and down the street naked.

