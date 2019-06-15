Oklahoma man charged with murder of former Hutchinson woman

The man accused of killing a former Hutchinson woman and dumping her body in an Oklahoma river has been charged.

Earl Oswalt pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Investigators say Oswalt killed Chelsey Chaffin on May 26 and tossed her body into the flooded Cimarron river. Her body has yet to be recovered.

Chelsey had moved into a home in Stillwater the day before. That home belonged to Oswalt, who worked with Chelsey at a tile company in Stillwater.

The Payne County Sheriff’s Office and the OSBI investigated dozens of leads that ultimately led to the arrest of Oswalt for murder. Investigators say he killed Chelsey in the early hours of May 26. At approximately 1 a.m. on May 27, investigators say Chelsey’s body was dumped over a bridge into the Cimarron River.

Oswalt is a registered sex offender who spent 20 years in prison on a 60-year sentence for first-degree rape. He was paroled in 2017.

The OSBI said that the search continues in the hopes of recovering Chelsey’s body. The investigation is ongoing.