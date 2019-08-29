Oklahoma shooting suspect leads Troopers on chase in Wichita

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – A suspect wanted in an Oklahoma shooting incident lead Kansas Highway Patrol troopers on a chase that ended near downtown Wichita.

The highway patrol tells KSN news that they were contacted by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol concerning a shooting in Kay County, Oklahoma.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers located the suspect vehicle in southeast Wichita at the K-15 plaza and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The pursuit lead towards downtown and the suspect vehicle hit the curb at 2nd and Washington and damaged the front passenger tire.

The suspect was finally stopped at Mosely and Murdock where he was apprehended. The highway patrol said that two stolen guns were recovered at the scene,

This is a developing story. Look for updates on KSN News and KSN.com