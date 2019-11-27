Oklahoma town ordered evacuated as wildfire approaches

FARGO, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say they’re ordering the evacuation of a small Oklahoma Panhandle town after a wind-whipped wildfire shifted direction and headed toward the rural community.

Woodward County Emergency Management Direct Matt Lehenbauer says firefighters and local sheriff’s deputies were going door-to-door Tuesday evening in Fargo, Oklahoma, ordering residents to leave their homes. The Ellis County town has a population of about 400 residents.

Lehenbaur says there are reports of at least two homes and multiple outbuildings damaged in the blaze but no immediate reports of injuries or fatalities.

Lehenbaur says the blaze was initially moving toward the larger town of Mooreland before a cold front moved in and shifted the fire southeast toward Fargo.

