OLYMPICS: U.S. gold medalist highlights Austin curling competition

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The Summer Olympics aren’t the only Games on the mind of Olympics fans in Austin. Believe it or not, we’re only a little more than eight months out from the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, China.

This weekend in Austin, curlers from around the country will compete in the 2021 Lone Star Open Bonspiel at The Pond Hockey Club in north Austin. The three-day competition starts Friday and runs through Sunday. It’s a free event hosted by the Lone Star Curling Club and Curl Austin. It’s open to the public and masks are required.

2018 Olympic gold medalist Tyler George of Duluth, Minnesota will be on hand at the event. He gave our Candy Rodriguez tips on curling.

2018 Olympian Tyler George shows off his curling gold medal. (KXAN Photo/Candy Rodriguez)

George will spend six months in Austin this fall to serve as the director of development for Curl Austin’s new dedicated ice at The Pond Hockey Club aimed to promote curling.

The Lone Star Curling Club plans to host summer camps focused to teach children how to curl.