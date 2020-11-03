On the ballot for Saline County is a new $90 million jail

On the ballot for Saline County residents is a 90 million dollar new jail, one the sheriff says is badly needed.

As soon as you walk into the hallway of the newest wing, 1995, you will find a foundational crack.

“It kind of grabs your attention but it is not the only one,” Sheriff Roger Soldan says.

Not much further down you will find tight hallways, more cracks, and other problems the sheriff finds to be of safety concerns.

“It is difficult to see the inmates,” says Soldan.

Where they store inmates belongings are next to multiple buckets catching water and where the sick inmates go there is really only space for them and the person evaluating them.

“I tried to show you some of the sightlines we are dealing with where we can not see what the inmates are doing inside the jail, some of the plumbing issues we have had, and really just the lack of space that we have,” Soldan says.

The sheriff is hoping for a bigger facility and that residents fill in space for it on the ballot on Tuesday.

“Since 2009 we have had more inmates than we have had beds,” Soldan says. “We have to house outside between 70 and 100 inmates a day and we have spent more than 7-million to date.”

The sheriff wants to replace the building, rather than continually doing maintenance and replacing old rusty parts, and doing patch jobs.

“It would allow us to supervise the inmates properly and classify inmates and put inmates with special needs in the right kind of housing,” Soldan explains.

The difference in sales for the taxpayer would be an increase of 50 cents for a purchase of $100.