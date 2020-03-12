One adult, one minor involved in Leon vehicle submersion

Vehicle submersion in Leon

LEON, Kan. (KSNW) – Butler County officials responded to a vehicle submersion in Leon around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. An adult and one minor were inside the vehicle during the submersion, according to Butler County Dispatch.

KSN has a crew on the scene. We will bring you the latest as it becomes available.

