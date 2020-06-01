One arrested in Barton County for possession of meth and drug paraphernalia

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Philip Pardo, 18, of Great Bend Friday.

On Friday morning Detective Adam Hales with the Barton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 1992 Mercury Cougar vehicle for unlawful registration at the intersection of Meadowlark and Jefferson in Great Bend.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office stated that during the course of the traffic stop, a drug investigation ensued and methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia, were discovered in the suspect’s vehicle. Philip Pardo was arrested on scene and was transported to the Barton County jail where he was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Pardo has posted a $2500 bond.