One car rollover near eastbound Kellogg and Seneca

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person has been taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle rollover accident.

It happened just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday on eastbound US-54 and Seneca.

Sedgwick County dispatch confirmed a vehicle left the roadway near the exit, resulting in that vehicle becoming overturned.

The driver has been taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries.

Dispatch says traffic was slowed down near the exit, but the roadways are not being blocked.

Many roads have recently been treated for ice. Drivers are asked to reduce speed and to take caution on top of and when leaving elevated roads.

