One critical, one with serious injuries as vehicle crashes into building on New Years Eve

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A vehicle crashing into a building near the intersection of Douglas and Kansas St. has left one person in critical condition, and another with serious injuries.

The call came in around 9:15 on New Year’s Eve. The vehicle did catch on fire, but it did not spread to the building.

Both people who were injured were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The Wichita Police Department is on scene, and has blocked off a portion of Douglas while they work.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will update this story as soon as more information comes in.