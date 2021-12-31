One critical, one with serious injuries as vehicle crashes into building on New Years Eve

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A vehicle crashing into a building near the intersection of Douglas and Kansas St. has left one person in critical condition, and another with serious injuries.

The call came in around 9:15 on New Year’s Eve. The vehicle did catch on fire, but it did not spread to the building.

Both people who were injured were transported to a local hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.

The Wichita Police Department is on scene, and has blocked off a portion of Douglas while they work.

KSN has a crew at the scene and will update this story as soon as more information comes in.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories