WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services are in Bel Aire, where one person is in critical condition after being burned.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN the call came in at 3:38 p.m. from the 6500 block of E. 45th St. N. That’s near the intersection of Woodlawn and 45th Street.

Dispatch says the caller told them something exploded and a person was burned. The person burned is in critical condition.

KSN will continue to provide updates as they are made available.