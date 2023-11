WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash on Kansas Highway 96 in east Wichita has left one person critically injured.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN the crash happened at 7:03 p.m. near the westbound exit ramp for Oliver.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a vehicle was following too close when it rear-ended another vehicle, causing that vehicle to rear-end another vehicle.

One person sustained critical injuries in the crash.

We will update this story with more information once it becomes available.