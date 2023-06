WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders and emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle crash in east Wichita.

The call came in around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday near the intersection of 21st and Webb in east Wichita.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person has sustained critical injuries.

