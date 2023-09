WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police and emergency services are on the scene of a shooting in east Wichita that hospitalized one with critical injuries.

Sedgwick County dispatch tells KSN they received the 911 call shortly after 7 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Oliver and 13th Street.

One person has been transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

This is a developing story. KSN will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as they are received.