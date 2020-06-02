One person injured in east Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a car crash in northeast Wichita Monday evening. The call came in shortly after 8 p.m.

Police say a man was riding a bike at Central and Hillside when he was hit by a car. The bicyclist was injured in the crash and was transported to a local hospital.

Officers are investigating the crash.

