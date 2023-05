WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police and emergency services are working the scene of a shooting that left one person injured in north Wichita on Thursday night.

The call came in just before 9:40 p.m. Thursday night from the 2400 block of North Market Street.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirmed one victim was shot multiple times.

KSN News will update this story as more information becomes available.