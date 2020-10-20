One critically injured in southwest Wichita vehicle crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol responded to an injury accident at K-42 and South Maize Road Tuesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 3 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

KHP crews are at the scene investigating the crash site.

K42 and Maize crash

