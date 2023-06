WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Police and first responders are on the scene of a shooting that critically injured one person on Saturday afternoon.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms the call came in around 1 p.m. in the 1300 block of N. Meridian in Valley Center, near the intersection of 69th and Meridian. One person received critical injuries.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story with any future updates received.