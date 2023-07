WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in west Wichita has critically injured one person.

The call came in at 9:45 a.m. from the 4800 block of N. Ridge Rd., near the intersection of 45th St. N. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person has been critically injured.

Dispatch tells KSN it was a single-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story. KSN will continue to update this story as more information is available.