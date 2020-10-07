One seriously injured in west Wichita crash involving motorcycle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are responding to an injury accident Tuesday evening involving a motorcycle and a vehicle. This happened at Parkdale and Central, just west of Maize. The call came in shortly before 8 p.m.
One person was critically injured in the crash.
Police are currently investigating at the scene of the crash.
