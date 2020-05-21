One person dead and one critically injured in southeast Wichita rollover crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A two-car crash near Pawnee and Woodlawn Wednesday evening resulted in one serious injury and one fatality. The call came in shortly after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said a truck was driving at high speed when the driver missed a curve, went off the road, and hit a utility pole. The truck then rolled ejecting both the driver and a passenger.

One man was killed and another was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

Pawnee was closed between Woodlawn and where Pawnee goes under the KTA as emergency officials continued to process the accident scene.

