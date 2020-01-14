One dead, another critically injured after crash in Summer County

SUMMER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 47-year-old man is dead and a woman in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Summer County.

The crash happened Monday just west of Belle Plaine.

According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Estelle Owens, of Belle Plaine, was driving a Pontiac Grand Am westbound on 100th avenue before losing control, crossing over the roadway and coming to a stop after crashing the passenger side of the car into a tree.

Crews were dispatched to the scene where they found Raymond Shiner, of Haysville, unresponsive and Owens pinned in the car.

Shiner died from his injuries and Owens transported to a Wichita hospital.

