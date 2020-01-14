SUMMER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 47-year-old man is dead and a woman in critical condition after a single-vehicle crash in Summer County.
The crash happened Monday just west of Belle Plaine.
According to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, Estelle Owens, of Belle Plaine, was driving a Pontiac Grand Am westbound on 100th avenue before losing control, crossing over the roadway and coming to a stop after crashing the passenger side of the car into a tree.
Crews were dispatched to the scene where they found Raymond Shiner, of Haysville, unresponsive and Owens pinned in the car.
Shiner died from his injuries and Owens transported to a Wichita hospital.
LATEST STORIES:
- Kansas GOP to stymie ban in reversing abortion-rights ruling
- Moran signs onto proposal on dismissing impeachment articles
- One dead, another critically injured after crash in Summer County
- Taylor’s Takeaways: It’s not over until it’s over, Chiefs rally to defeat Texans, 51-31
- ‘If you see something, say something’: Local organization speaks out on child abuse