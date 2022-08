DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — According to the Derby Police Department (DPD), one person has died as a result of an early morning shooting Sunday, Aug. 28.

Derby police say they responded around 2:30 a.m. to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of N. Westview.

One person died as a result of the shooting. The victim’s identity has not yet been released by Derby police.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.