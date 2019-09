GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – One person is dead following a shooting in Garden City late Thursday night. Police received a call around 11 p.m. of a victim laying on the ground at the El Conquistador restaurant.

When police arrived, they found a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the Garden City Hospital.

Police say no suspects are in custody at this time and the cause is unknown.

