WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– An unidentified person has been confirmed dead in a car crash northbound I-135 and 21 Street.

According to police, the victim crashed into a utility pole in a single-vehicle collision.

There is no information on who the victim is or if anyone else was injured.

KSN is sending someone to the scene and more information to come on KSN.com and KSN News.

