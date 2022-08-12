RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person has been reported dead after a crash occurred in Reno County on Friday afternoon.

Reno County Dispatch confirmed that there was a report of a car fire at Riverview Dr. and Parallel Rd., which is near the Cheney Reservoir. The call initially came out as a “car explosion.”

The Reno County Sheriff said it began as a medical issue with the driver. The car went into the ditch, and there was a female passenger in the vehicle. The woman got out, but the driver did not. While the car was in the ditch, a fire started due to the heat of the vehicle.

When first responders arrived, the vehicle was on fire, and the person was still inside. Crews are also working on a field fire that started because of the vehicle fire.

Dispatch has not confirmed any other injuries.

This is a developing story. KSN will update this story as more information comes available.