WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.
The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a residence in the 2600 block of S Lulu St.
There is no word on any other injuries.
KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.