WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County Dispatch says one person has died in a drowning in south Wichita on Friday afternoon.

The call came in shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a residence in the 2600 block of S Lulu St.

There is no word on any other injuries.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes in.