ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Marquette, Kansas, man has died as a result of a single-car crash in Ellsworth County on Wednesday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Logs, 62-year-old Richard Saunders was traveling north on Highway 141 around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday night in a 2002 Chevrolet Pickup when he struck the east guardrail.

Saunders overcorrected, hitting the guardrail again, causing the vehicle to overturn. The vehicle then went over the guardrail, overturning as it went down the embankment.

Saunders was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.