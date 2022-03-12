EUREKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one person has died as a result of a house fire in Eureka.

Eureka Fire crews responded to a call in the 900 block of N. Oak St. in Eureka at roughly 3:15 a.m. on Saturday.

A Eureka fire official said when crews arrived they found a structure engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to the south to a second structure. Crews were able to get the fire out.

It is still unknown at this time which structure the person was in. The cause is undetermined at this time, but investigators are working to find an answer.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.