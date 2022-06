DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle outside of Derby on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of E 71st St. S. and S Greenwich Rd. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person is dead. There is no word on any other injuries.

