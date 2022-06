WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in southwest Wichita on Tuesday afternoon.

Sedgwick County Dispatch said the call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. The crash happened near the intersection of W MacArthur Rd. and S Hoover Rd.

EMS and first responders are on the scene. Police ask that everyone stay clear while they work the crash.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.