WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County EMS and first responders are currently working on a motorcycle crash south of Wichita where one person has died.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms the call came in at 10:17 p.m. near the 3900 block of S. Rock Road.

The other driver only received minor injuries.

KSN News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story with more information as it comes in.