One dead, one injured after car crashes into church in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead and one more is critically injured after a car crashed into a church near the intersection of Poplar and Orme St. in Wichita.

According to authorities, a 36-year-old man crashed a stolen blue pickup truck into the Iglesia De Cristo church at the intersection of Orme and Poplar St.

“The vehicle had keys in it,” Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said. “The owner was nearby doing some yard work. The vehicle was stolen, reported as stolen. So as we were searching for that, we then received information of a crash at the church behind me, and then shortly after a stabbing in the 600 block of south Green.”

Police believe after the vehicle crashed into the church, the suspect fled the scene and ran into a house on Green St., where he is accused of stabbing two people.

“Two individuals were stabbed at that residence. One is deceased, and the other one is in critical condition.” Ramsay said.

Authorities are still working to determine if there was a motive for the attack. According to Ramsay, the suspect was on parole for six other offenses.

“This continues that pattern that we see of parolees committing crime in the city,” Ramsay said. “One of the benchmarks that we need to remember is in these critical cases, that we are apprehending and arresting these suspects. But yet, it seems to be a never-ending source of suspects coming out of prison and that is a significant concern of mine. Because as we just saw this last week, continual significant criminal acts by parolees.”

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says they are still investigating the incident and will update as more information becomes available.