WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Park City early Thursday morning left one person dead and another with serious injuries.

The Park City Police Department said the crash happened at 5:55 a.m. at the intersection of N Air Cap Dr and E 53rd St N.

Paula McKinney, 70, was heading west on 53rd St when she attempted to turn left into a convenience store. A 26-year-old Wichita man was heading east when McKinney turned in front of him, and the two crashed.

Both McKinney and the man were transported to the hospital. McKinney was pronounced dead from her injuries. The man is in serious condition.

The intersection was closed for several hours while emergency services worked but have since reopened.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.