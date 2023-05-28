DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people have died, and another has been injured in a crash south of Wichita Sunday afternoon.

According to Sedgwick County dispatch, the crash happened just before 3 p.m. at the intersection of E 63rd Street South and S 103rd St E.

Sedgwick County dispatch says it is a rollover crash, and at least one of the people involved had to be extracted from their vehicle.

Eastbound traffic in the area has been closed off.

