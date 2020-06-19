One dead, two injured in Cowley County crash

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cowley County Sheriff’s Office responded to an injury accident involving a pedestrian and vehicle early Friday morning. It happened in the 9000 block of Cowley 3/21st Road

Cowley County Sheriff’s Office said according to the investigation, the driver, Abdi Osman 22, of Wichita was traveling southbound on 21st Road and slid off the roadway due to wet road conditions. Another driver, Olive Nyirabukire 37, of Wichita was also traveling southbound on 21st Road and stopped to assist the occupants in the first vehicle. Nyirabukire parked on the roadway and exited the vehicle to retrieve items. A driver in another vehicle, William C. Baker 23, of Winfield was traveling southbound on 21st Road and struck Nyirabukire’s vehicle causing her to be thrown from the vehicle. Nyirabukire was pronounced dead on the scene.

Baker was transported to a Wichita hospital with injuries. The passenger in Osman’s vehicle was transported to a Newton hospital with injuries.

