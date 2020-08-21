One fatality reported in west Wichita car crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a fatal accident at I-235 and Zoo Blvd. Friday. The call came in around 5p.m. One person is dead as a result of the crash, other injuries have also been reported.

A semi and a vehicle are reportedly involved in the accident.

Law enforcement officials are stopping southbound traffic on I-235 at 25th Street. Traffic has slowed down in the area as officials work the crash site.

This story is developing.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories