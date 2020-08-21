One fatality reported in west Wichita car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a fatal accident at I-235 and Zoo Blvd. Friday. The call came in around 5p.m. One person is dead as a result of the crash, other injuries have also been reported.

A semi and a vehicle are reportedly involved in the accident.

Law enforcement officials are stopping southbound traffic on I-235 at 25th Street. Traffic has slowed down in the area as officials work the crash site.

This story is developing.

