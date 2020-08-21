WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Highway Patrol troopers are responding to a fatal accident at I-235 and Zoo Blvd. Friday. The call came in around 5p.m. One person is dead as a result of the crash, other injuries have also been reported.
A semi and a vehicle are reportedly involved in the accident.
Law enforcement officials are stopping southbound traffic on I-235 at 25th Street. Traffic has slowed down in the area as officials work the crash site.
This story is developing.
LATEST POSTS:
- One fatality reported in west Wichita car crash
- Senators grill postmaster general, point to prescription delays
- USD 259 opts for mostly remote learning plan: What parents need to know
- Postmaster general testifies in front of Senate
- Midwestern politicians weigh in on potential Biden presidency during last night of the DNC