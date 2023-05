One hospitalized after vehicle vs. wheelchair crash near the intersection of East Pawnee Street and Rock Road Monday night (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – At least one person has been sent to the hospital following a vehicle crash involving a wheelchair in southeast Wichita Monday night.

According to Sedgwick County Dispatch, the crash happened around 8 p.m. near the intersection of East Pawnee Street and Rock Road.

Dispatch confirms at least one person has received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

