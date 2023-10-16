WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is in custody after an infant consumed Fentanyl in southeast Wichita Monday night.

According to the Wichita Police Department, around 7:45 p.m., they arrived at a residence in the 6100 block of E. Boston St.

Someone at the residence told police that an infant consumed Fentanyl.

The WPD says Narcan was administered to the infant before being brought in serious to critical condition to a local hospital.

A second person is being questioned regarding the incident.

KSN will provide more information as it becomes available.