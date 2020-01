WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Multiple crews are at the scene of a car crash eastbound on Kellogg between Hydraulic and I-135. The crash happened on Sunday around 7:00 p.m.

The Wichita Police Department tells KSN one person is dead from the accident.

There is no information regarding the total number of vehicles involved or if anyone else was injured.

Police are still at the scene and are advising people to steer clear of the area.

LATEST STORIES: