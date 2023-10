WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services are at Jeeps Motorcycle Raceway in Valley Center, where one person has died.

The call came in shortly before 4:40 p.m. The raceway is near the exit ramp for 101st Street on Interstate 135.

Sedgwick County confirmed to KSN that one person has died.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information is available.