WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash claimed the life of one person in northwest Wichita on Thursday night.

The call came in around 9:20 p.m. for a crash on North West Street between West Pine Street and West Zoo Boulevard.

Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person has died. There is no word on any other injuries.

KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information comes available.