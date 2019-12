WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Jimmy Romero, 21, is dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash in south Wichita.

This happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, driver Roy Boatner, 25, slid on ice while merging from I-135 to I-235 causing him to lose control and initiating the truck to rollover.

Boatner was taken to Wesley Medical Center with minor injuries while passenger Jimmy Romero was pronounced dead by the Sedgwick County Coroner.

