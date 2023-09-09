WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash between a car and a semi-truck in Reno County claimed the life of a Partridge, Kansas, woman on Friday.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 5 p.m. on Kansas Highway 61 near Partridge Road.

Janice Richardson, 77, was driving a Buick Century north on Partridge Road. She stopped at the stop sign at K61 and then started to cross the highway when she collided with a Peterbilt semi.

Richardson was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the semi was not injured.