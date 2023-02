WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A crash in Reno County on Saturday claimed the life of one person.

The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) says the call came in around 12:48 p.m. on Kansas Highway 61 near Partridge. The crash involved a pickup truck and a semi truck. One person was killed.

Highway 61 is currently closed while first responders work to clear the crash. KSN will continue to provide updates as they come in.