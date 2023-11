WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Emergency services and first responders are on the scene of a submersion where one person has died.

The call came in 1:04 p.m. near Lincoln and McLean in Wichita. Sedgwick County Dispatch confirms one person has died.

There are no other injuries, according to dispatch. The bridge between McLean and Waco has been blocked off while crews work.

This is a developing story. KSN has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is made available.